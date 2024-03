2024 Jamestown Run Benefits Local Students

From left to right: Preston Thomas, Pete Lawson, Barrett Salyers, Ryan Lawson, Rylie Douglass, Keith Hart, and Ethan Craig. View Photos

Jamestown, CA — Weekend benefit runs are a sign that the spring season is arriving in the Mother Lode.

This past Saturday featured bright sunny skies for the annual Jamestown Run from Jamestown Elementary School. The race timing was coordinated by the Sonora Sunrise Rotary Club and the proceeds benefit the Jamestown Band and sixth-grade science camp.

There were awards given out by age division. In the 2-mile run, the top finisher in the under 14 group was Preston Thomas, in the 15-29 division it was Antonio Sanchez, for 30-49 it was Luis Sanchez and for 50-plus was Diane Bridgewater.

In the 10K, the top finisher in the under 30 division was Daniel West, in the 30-45 age group was Darrick Shaw, for the 46-59 was Heidi Hovatter, and in the 60-plus division was Dough Fraleigh.

The full results are below:

(2-mile run)

PRESTON THOMAS 00:17:25.656 KEITH HART 00:17:42.686 BARRETT SALYERS 00:17:51.486 BEN MASON 00:18:23.146 LUIS SANCHEZ 00:18:45.947 ANTONIO SANCHEZ 00:18:59.097 ETHAN CRAIG 00:19:21.087 ARACELI LOPEZ 00:19:47.117 MAGGIE MCBRIDE 00:19:50.777 RYAN LAWSON 00:20:29.638 LUIS SANCHEZ 00:20:38.628 RYDER DIEHL 00:20:43.408 ROB LUGG 00:21:35.358 REGAN DIEHL 00:22:25.118 CHASE NJIRICH 00:22:25.689 RYLIE DOUGLASS 00:22:27.648 NATALEE DEAN 00:22:56.789 KASEY NJIRICH 00:23:02.869 PAIGE NJIRICH 00:23:21.389 Lindsie Dean 00:23:23.619 ELLA NJIRICH 00:23:24.509 SARA TEAGUE 00:23:24.929 KYLIE SERVA 00:23:27.869 JESSICA CARTER 00:23:30.739 DIANE BRIDGEWATER 00:23:32.609 KAYLA WELDON 00:23:42.699 CORY NJIRICH 00:24:12.249 OWEN CRAIG 00:25:15.350 SUZETTE RYAN 00:28:32.012 JESSE MILLER 00:28:32.592 SARA SANCHEZ 00:28:57.242 JIM SERVA 00:29:55.762 JESSIE JACOBS 00:31:31.734 CHELSIE OSBURN 00:31:52.643 BENTLEY CARTER 00:41:00.597 ALEX ANDERSON 00:41:27.988 BLAKE ANDERSON 00:41:33.908 CLAUDIA DAVIS 00:41:36.048

10-K Run