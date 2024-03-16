The Luck Of The Irish Shined In Murphys Today

Murphys, CA — The beautiful sunny weather turned Main Street into a sea of green today as a huge crowd enjoyed the Murphys Irish Day Parade.

Donned in green garb, from top hats to shimmering shamrocks, beads, and even glasses, some even took it a step further by coloring their hair bright green. Plenty of men wore kilts, and of course, leprechauns, small and tall, abound. Horses, dogs, and tons of kids got into the spirit, wearing Irish flare and cheering as the floats and even a large grocery cart signaled the end of the parade.

The vendor stands enticed the paradegoers with crafts, clothes, and jewelry. The smell of cabbage and corn beef filled the air, and there were plenty of drinks to wash it down. A myriad of bands were stationed along the parade route, treating all to live music, including an Irish ditty or two. To view all the fun, click on the image box for pictures and videos.