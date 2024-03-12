Trailblazing Calaveras Supervisor Receives Prestigious Honor

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil and former Supervisor Merita Callaway View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil recognized former Calaveras County Supervisor Merita Callaway on Monday with a prestigious honor.

Callaway was named the Senate District Four “Woman of the Year.” Alvarado-Gil tells Clarke Broadcasting, “I am very happy to be able to honor Merita Callaway, her service, and her commitment to the mountain communities. As you know, she is the longest-serving female county supervisor in California history. So, it is my honor to be able to celebrate her.”

Callaway was nominated for the award by her successor, District Three Supervisor Martin Huberty. He says in a statement, “Her tireless efforts have addressed critical issues such as education, healthcare, and environmental conservation, making her a true advocate for her constituents.”

Following her retirement as a supervisor in early 2023, Callaway has conducted missions to Ukraine where she has delivered needed relief supplies to those affected by conflict through her involvement with the group Hands on Global.

Callaway adds, “Thank you Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil for recognizing me, my family, my friends, and my colleagues. Thank you to everyone who has inspired and supported me along the way.”

In addition to the Woman of the Year award, Alvarado Gill will be celebrating 11 other women for the contributions they are making in their communities over the coming weeks, making “HERstory,” including locally, Mary Anne Schmidt of Tuolumne County and Melissa Eads who is the Sonora City Administrator. Others to be recognized are Adriana Garcia with the City of Modesto, Amy Caroll of Stanislaus County, Christa Campbell of El Dorado County, Cristina Magana of the City of Oakdale, Irene Ortiz with the City of Ceres, Janet Titus of Mono County, Jennifer Simmons of Madera County, Sheriff Stephanie Rennie of Inyo County and Susan Peters of the City of Jackson.