Calling All OHV Enthusiasts

Sonora, CA – Starting today, the Stanislaus National Forest wants feedback from the public on its preliminary 2024 off-highway vehicle (OHV) grant applications.

The OHMVR Division grants are integral to the ongoing success of the forest’s OHV program, according to forest officials. Forest recreation specialists and OHV managers have completed three draft grants for consideration by the California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division.

“These grants are vital for a successful OHV program on the forest,” said Todd Newberger, public service staff officer for the Stanislaus National Forest. “Equally important is input from the OHV community that enjoys off-highway recreation. Their input on the program helps us provide quality recreation.”

The grant proposals include a forest-wide operations and maintenance project for OHV trails and facilities and a forest-wide law enforcement patrol project. Those wanting to comment on the grants have until May 6, 2024. Click here for the state website and give your opinion on the three grants.