Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Celebrates Dispatchers Life

Mariposa County, CA – The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating the life of one of their own.

Last Saturday, March 24th, Mariposa County Sheriff’s Emergency 9-1-1 Dispatcher Bryan Thomas Schaefer passed away after battling an illness while in the hospital. Sheriff’s officials describe him as an amazing husband and father who loved going to work each night and feeling a sense of belonging with the Sheriff’s Office.

They also shared that Schaefer was a huge sports fan and enjoyed talking about the Forty-Niners and San Francisco Giants with co-workers and friends. But his favorite activity was fishing. Those who knew him called him an “inspiration and an amazing human being, and noted that “his absence will be greatly felt.”

Schaefer was remembered as a family man, leaving behind a wife of seven years and two young children. Sheriff Jeremy Briese recounted, “Bryan’s commitment to his night shift 9-1-1 emergency dispatching duties ran deep. His dedication was contagious, and he had such a great spirit. You will be greatly missed!”

No funeral arrangements were released.