Wicked Winter Weather Closes Two Mountain Resorts

Skiing At Dodge Ridge View Photo

Alpine County, CA – Two Mother Lode mountain ski resorts are closing due to the potential for blizzard conditions.

Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort off Highway 108 in Tuolumne County and Bear Valley Mountain Resort off Highway 4 in Alpine County announce they will be closed tomorrow, Saturday, March 2, 2024. Dodge Ridge officials report, “We are expected to receive up to 110 inches of snow in the next three days, and travel may become impossible.”

Both resorts gave similar reasons for the closure, with Bear Valley Resort officials saying it was “in consideration of the safety of our guests and employees.”

Dodge Ridge says it plans to resume operations on Sunday, March 3. Currently, Bear Valley officials say that crews will survey the ski runs and assess the situation on Sunday, March 3. Then they will provide updates on the conditions and decide on a reopening date.