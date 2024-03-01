Tuolumne County Updates Its Storm Preparations

Plow removing snow -- TCPW photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services, or OES, has updated its storm-related services, including adding places for the public to warm up or get out of the stormy weather if needed and snow removal information.

We reported earlier this week that the Tuolumne County Extreme Temperature Contingency Plan thresholds would not be met to open a warming center. However, the plan is to have the Tuolumne and Groveland Resilience Centers on standby in case of extended power outages. Additionally, county OES provided these public libraries that will be opened during normal operating hours unless staff is unable to safely open them:

Tuolumne County Main Library, 480 Greenley Road, Sonora, CA 95370, will be open this week with normal hours Friday 9 a.m.–6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Tuolumne Branch Library, 18636 Main Street, Tuolumne, CA 95379, will be open this week with normal hours Friday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Twain Harte Branch Library, 18701 Tiffeni Drive #F1, Twain Harte, CA 95383, will be open this week with normal hours Friday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Groveland Branch Library, 18990 Highway 120, Groveland, CA 95321, will be open this week with normal hours Friday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

OES is also offering a contact for the homeless at the Department of Social Services Triage at 209-768-9684, which will be operational through the weekend. During regular business hours, please call 209-533-5711.

“Depending on resources available, there is some assistance available,” according to OES officials.

Regarding assistance for sheltering animals, call Tuolumne County Animal Control at 209-694-2730 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. For after-hours animal emergencies, contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 209-533-5815.

Once this winter storm has the potential to dump several feet of snow in the area, county road officials want to remind the public of its snow removal policy.

“Tuolumne County is expecting low-elevation snow and heavy rains throughout the weekend, and as a result, road crews will have additional roads to plow and/or maintain for flooding,” according to road officials. “We ask for your patience in advance and that you take the necessary precautions to ensure your own property is safe. Our objective is to ensure one lane of traffic is opened for emergency services on all county-maintained roads.”

County public works officials offered this reminder of their snow removal policy:

It is illegal to park vehicles or store materials in the road right-of-way, including the shoulder.

The county is not responsible for damages caused by snow removal operations to vehicles or personal items left in the road right-of-way.

Also, if an illegally parked vehicle prevents snow removal equipment from plowing, this will delay snow removal for you and your neighbors.

Snow berms are created during plowing operations and will not be removed by county road crews.

If your road is not county-maintained, make arrangements with a snow removal contractor; in case of an emergency, call 911.

The department is also offering sand 24/7 at the following locations, but bring a shovel and bags:

Columbia – Airport parking lot at 10723 Airport Road

Tuolumne – 18870 Birch Street

Tuolumne – Corner of Parkview Lane and Chestnut Avenue

Jamestown – Corner of 7th Avenue and 8th Street

Big Oak Flat / Groveland – 11242 Wards Ferry Road

For more information or to report road-related issues, contact Public Works at (209) 533-5601 during regular business hours. After regular business hours, call (209) 533-5815.

A second, weaker storm system is forecast to move into the region later Monday into Wednesday with moderate mountain snow.

“This may hamper recovery efforts and extend power outages from the weekend blizzard,” advise OES officials.