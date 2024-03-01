Cloudy
Tuolumne County Chamber Of Commerce Has Renewed Momentum

By B.J. Hansen
Natasha Eaves, Mat Galvan and Dave Souther

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a panel of guests from the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce.

The non-profit business organization has a new CEO, Natasha Eaves, and a new Board Chair, Mat Galvan. They will be joined on the show by past board chair, and longtime supporter, Dave Souther.

There was a dip in recent years in the number of events and mixers put on by the group due to various factors, but there is a renewed effort to again grow its role in the community to a level witnessed in previous times. The group also recently gave out its community impact awards for both 2022 and 2023 at a well-attended event co-hosted by Adventist Health Sonora.

The panel will provide an update on the organization, why they feel it is important to have an active chamber, and efforts to expand membership.

