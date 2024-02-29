Blizzard Not Stopping Columbia College Teaching And Learning Summit

Columbia, CA – A blizzard warning is not stopping Columbia College from holding a two-day summit where students and educators can get the latest teaching techniques from a renowned educator today and tomorrow.

Learning specialist Dr. Saundra McGuire, a Professor Emerita of Chemistry, Director Emerita of the Center for Academic Success, and retired Assistant Vice Chancellor at Louisiana State University, will lead sessions aimed at transforming learning and teaching methods to boost student success. Funded by the Culturally Responsive Pedagogy Grant, the event offers a unique opportunity to engage with Dr. McGuire.

In 2007, she received the US Presidential Award for Excellence in Mentoring, and she has had engagements spanning over 400 institutions in 46 states and 10 countries. Kirsten Miller, co-chair of the Columbia College professional development committee, expresses excitement about the event. “We’re thrilled to offer different sessions with something for everyone—educators, students, and peer tutors—so everyone can apply these empowering strategies directly to their roles,” she noted. “Being able to offer this summit free of charge is a testament to our commitment to fostering excellence in teaching and learning across our community.”

College officials want the public to know that the summit is still on and kicks off today, Thursday, February 29, with two sessions being held: one at 4:30–5:45 p.m. and the other from 6:15–7:45 p.m., with free dinner provided in between. Then on Friday, March 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the summit will continue with two specialized tracks, one for educators focused on practical strategies to elevate teaching methods and the other for peer mentors and tutors. The event is free, and registration is encouraged due to the limited space, but not required. College officials added, “Dr. McGuire’s best-selling books, “Teach Students How to Learn” and “Teach Yourself How to Learn,” have become essential resources for students and educators at Columbia College.”