Partly Cloudy
61.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Input Sought For Soulsbyville Area Planning

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Planning Survey Soulsbyville, Willow Springs, Mono Vista

Planning Survey Soulsbyville, Willow Springs, Mono Vista

Photo Icon View Photo

Soulsbyville, CA — Tuolumne County is seeking feedback about things like walking, biking, and transit needs in the Willow Springs, Soulsbvyille, and Mono Vista areas.

It is part of the development of an Active Transportation Program and possible future projects. The Public Works Department is working with the consultant Kimley-Horn to gather comments and feedback.

The survey includes a map with different areas of concern, and people can comment on it.

The survey runs through April 20. You can find the survey by clicking here.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 