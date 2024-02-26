Input Sought For Soulsbyville Area Planning

Planning Survey Soulsbyville, Willow Springs, Mono Vista View Photo

Soulsbyville, CA — Tuolumne County is seeking feedback about things like walking, biking, and transit needs in the Willow Springs, Soulsbvyille, and Mono Vista areas.

It is part of the development of an Active Transportation Program and possible future projects. The Public Works Department is working with the consultant Kimley-Horn to gather comments and feedback.

The survey includes a map with different areas of concern, and people can comment on it.

The survey runs through April 20. You can find the survey by clicking here.