Man Arrested At Sonora Post Office With Weapon

Tremaine Williams SPD booking photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was arrested at the downtown post office for having a weapon.

Sonora Police report that on Thursday (2/22), at around 3:30 p.m., a caller told dispatch that a man, who was acting suspicious, had a knife concealed inside his back pocket at the Sonora Post office located at 781 South Washington Street near Hospital Road. When officers arrived, they questioned the suspect, 41-year-old Tremaine Williams. He is on probation with open search terms, according to the SPD.

A patdown of Williams uncovered a 4-inch fixed-blade knife in his front pocket, along with two plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine. The police did not give an exact amount.

Williams was taken into custody for felony having a dirk or dagger and concealing it, along with drug-related charges.