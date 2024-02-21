Calaveras Students Honored With Every Student Succeeding Awards

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County schools annually nominate one student each to receive the Every Student Succeeding (ESS) award, a program initiated by the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) in 1996. The ESS program aims to recognize students who have triumphed over challenges to excel in their academic journey. Administrators and teachers recount the inspiring stories of these students, highlighting their resilience and achievements.

Hosted by Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools Karen Vail, who also serves as ACSA’s Motherlode Charter President, the event took place on Valentine’s Day. Vail emphasized, “The students’ stories are heartwarming and a testament that they can overcome difficulties. They will continue to achieve great things.”