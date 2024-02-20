Schiff And Garvey Lead In Polling Ahead Of Senate Primary

Emerson College CA Senate Poll View Photo

Sonora, CA — The March 5 primary is two weeks from today, and a new statewide poll looks at the race to fill the seat previously held by the late Diane Feinstein.

The top two vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, will move onto a November General Election runoff.

A new Emerson College poll done in partnership with The Hill and Inside California Politics shows that Democrat Adam Schiff has expanded his lead to 28% and Republican Steve Garvey has increased his grip on second place at 22%. In third is Democrat Katie Porter with 16% and fourth is Democrat Barbara Lee with 9%.

A similar poll conducted in January had Schiff at 25%, Garvey at 18%, Porter at 13% and Lee at 8%.

In the January poll, 24% stated they were still undecided and the number shrunk to 17% this time around. It also noted that Schiff and Garvey have stronger support among older voters (age 60 and over) while Porter is doing best with younger voters.

The poll has a margin of error of 3%.

It also found that the economy is the top issue of concern for voters (27%), followed by immigration (14%), housing affordability (14%), crime (11%), healthcare (9%), homelessness (8%), education (7%), threats to democracy (5%), and abortion (3%).

The March 5 election also features local board of supervisor and city council races, US Congress contests, and California Assembly races.