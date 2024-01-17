Partly Cloudy
TUD Sewer Work To Impact Traffic

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA — Motorists can expect delays on several Tuolumne County roadways tomorrow due to sewer work.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) crews will conduct sanitary sewer collection system flushing on Thursday, January 18, 2024. District officials relay, “Sanitary sewer flushing is a routine maintenance activity used to improve pipe flow by removing debris along the interior of the pipe.”

The work is scheduled between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the following locations provided by TUD:

  • Soulsbyville Road between Highway 108 and Longeway Road
  • Shaws Flat Road between Saratoga Road and Corte Del Encino
  • Tuolumne Road between Mono Way and Terrace Drive
  • Stewart Street between Bradford Street and Elkin Street

The work will require one-way traffic controls to be in place during flushing operations, which will cause traveler delays of up to 15 minutes. TUD advises drivers to take alternative routes if possible and use caution around personnel and equipment.

“TUD thanks you for your cooperation as we perform this essential collection system maintenance,” added district officials. For more information, contact TUD at (209) 532-5536.

