Yosemite Offers First Fee Free Day Of 2024

By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite Main Entrance - Highway 120

Yosemite, CA — In honor of the Martin Luther King Jr holiday, schools are closed today, along with banks, and most government services.

It is also one of six fee-free days at National Parks across the country, including Yosemite. It is the first fee-free day of 2024. The next one will be on April 20, the first day of National Park Week. Fees related to camping and other services are still in place.

The fee-free days are below:

  • January 15: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • April 20: First day of National Park Week
  • June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • September 28: National Public Lands Day
  • November 11: Veterans Day
