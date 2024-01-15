Yosemite Offers First Fee Free Day Of 2024

Yosemite Main Entrance - Highway 120 View Photo

Yosemite, CA — In honor of the Martin Luther King Jr holiday, schools are closed today, along with banks, and most government services.

It is also one of six fee-free days at National Parks across the country, including Yosemite. It is the first fee-free day of 2024. The next one will be on April 20, the first day of National Park Week. Fees related to camping and other services are still in place.

The fee-free days are below: