Winter Storm Warning Issued For The Northern Sierra Nevada

Highway 4 Bear Valley snow gate in Calaveras County View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet, from 7 PM this evening until 10 PM Wednesday. This replaces the Winter Weather Advisory that was previously in effect. However, the Winter Weather Advisory that was issued for Yosemite National Park above 4,000 feet, still remains in effect from 10 PM tonight through 4 AM Thursday.

Heavy snow is expected. The heaviest snow will be from around 9 PM this evening until 4 AM Wednesday. Snow rates of one to two inches per hour are possible.

The snow levels will begin around 5,000 to 6,000 feet this evening, before lowering to around 3,500 to 4,000 feet overnight into Wednesday.

The total snow accumulations above 4,000 feet, will range from half-a-foot to two feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds may gust as high as forty to forty-five mph. Snow and wind may adversely impact travel.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible with travel delays, chain controls, snow covered roads and reduced visibility at times. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.