Community Christmas Dinners And Events Planned Across Mother Lode

Toys piled at Mother Lode Fairgrounds View Photo

Sonora, CA — There are many community activities planned around the upcoming Christmas holiday in Mother Lode communities.

On Sunday, December 24, there will be the 40th annual Community Christmas Eve Dinner at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora from 11 am – 5 pm. The free meal, including turkey with all the trimming, will be served in the Sierra Building. In addition, Santa Claus is planning to make an appearance and there will be holiday ambiance and music. Many volunteers will also be delivering meals to those who are unable to attend. More information can be found by clicking here.

On Monday, Christmas Day, there will be the free annual Christmas Dinner at the Sonora Opera Hall from noon – 3 pm. There will be food, fellowship, and toys for the kids at the family-friendly gathering. Click here for more details.

On Monday from 1-3 pm is the Murphys Friends Free Christmas Dinner in the Native Sons Hall on Main Street. No reservations are required. This marks the 38th year of the event and there will again be turkey served with all of the trimmings. Delivery is also available within Calaveras County. Click here for additional information.

The VFW Post 2600 is hosting a potluck Christmas Day Dinner at 3 pm at 156 West Saint Charles Street in San Andreas. Anyone wishing to reserve a seat should call 209-754-3916 and tell them what you plan to bring and share. Click here for more details.

Also of holiday note, tonight (December 23) is an annual drive through Living Nativity Scene at 17457 Murphy Road in Sonora near the intersection of Wards Ferry and Old Wards Ferry Road. The event has been held over the past six years. There will be live actors, a choir, and even a live camel. You can arrive anytime between 6-8 pm and it takes about 10 minutes to drive through. Those attending are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the ATCAA Food Bank.

There are also Christmas light shows on Joyce Court and on Eel River Drive, and visits from Santa at Sonora’s Courthouse Park. Find the details in the myMotherLode.com event calendar.

Many will also be gathering at churches around the Mother Lode this weekend as some will be holding special candlelight services.