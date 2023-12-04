First Week Of December Roadwork

caltrans road work View Photo

Some road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, here are the Caltrans projects scheduled the week of December 3rd to the 9th.

On Highway 4 expect traffic breaks from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road for the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project detailed here. Work will be on Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 49, from the Montezuma Road Railroad two miles to Mackey Ranch Road in Chinese Camp one-way traffic control will allow for drainage work. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.

At Chicken Ranch Road on Highway 49/108 in Jamestown core drilling will limit traffic to one-way from 9 pm to 6 am Monday night through Sunday.

On Highway 108 from the Dump Road entrance gate two miles to Brightman Flat one-way traffic control for drainage work will impact traffic with 10 minute delays. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm and Friday from 7 am to 3 pm.

Current Highway Pass details are in our traffic section here.

