Burglary and Theft Arrest In Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA – A thief struck a Valley Springs home twice, and one of the items allegedly taken was a dog.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to a disturbance on Chestnut Street in Valley Springs involving burglaries. Once on scene, they questioned 25-year-old Leeanna Corpening, of Valley Springs, for suspicion of stealing a dog and other items from a residence.

The property owner reported that the house had been burglarized twice in two weeks. Among the stolen items in the first break-in were jewelry, ammunition, and a coin collection. A week prior, the thief took a dog. Corpening claimed that she had taken the dog earlier to care for it as she was concerned about the property being vacant and three dogs being left unattended, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies also discovered that Corpening had a bag containing stolen goods from the residence. She insisted that it was evidence she had gathered for deputies to prove the property was vacant. Currently, the dog and other items stolen from the residence have not been recovered. Corpening was arrested on felony burglary and grand theft charges.