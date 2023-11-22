Lighting Ceremony To Kickoff Holiday Season In Downtown Sonora

Lighting of the historic Red Church to kick-off the expanded Christmas Town Sonora festivities View Photo

Sonora, CA — It is the day before Thanksgiving, and the holiday season events in downtown Sonora will get underway this evening.

Katie Dunn with the Sonora Chamber of Commerce says, “We will kick off our Christmas Town Sonora with a holiday lighting ceremony at 5:30 at the Fire Museum parking lot (125 North Washington Street).

Dunn and Christmas Town Sonora committee member (and Sonora Vice Mayor) Ann Segerstrom highlighted all of the upcoming events on a recent Mother Lode Views.

There will also be a crafting event today put on by the Aronos Club and Tuolumne County Arts ahead of the ceremony, starting at 3:30 pm at 37 Elkin Street in Sonora.

The 5:30 lighting celebration will feature a blessing from an officiant from the St. James Episcopal Church (Red Church), a choir of young carolers from the Mountain Youth and Community Theatre (MYACT), and some words from Mayor Mark Plummer and District One Supervisor David Goldemberg. There will then be a countdown to light both the Red Church and Courthouse Park. The community is invited to attend the celebration.

This coming Friday, at 5:30 pm, will be the 40th annual Christmas Parade downtown.