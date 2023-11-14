Twain Harte Christmas Parade Cancelled Citing Safety Concerns

Twain Harte Christmas Parade View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — There will be no Twain Harte Christmas Parade this year, instead a scaled-back event will be held in its place.

The group of local residents who put on the event annually has released a statement, “With much soul searching and discussion, the Twain Harte Christmas Committee has made the decision not to have the Winter Wonderland Parade this year, 2023. Our biggest concern has always been for the safety of the participants and the spectators. It has been over 35 years that we have had parades and it has become bigger and bigger and it becomes gridlocked with so many participants.”

The committee continues, “But take heart, Santa is coming to town the first Friday in December at Eproson Park on the stage in Twain Harte. There will be community singing starting at 5:30 with the Jazz@8 from Summerville High and Santa will arrive at 6 pm to visit with the children. We hope to see you all there.”

On a different local parade-related note, Wednesday, November 15, is the deadline to submit applications for the Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas Parade that will be held on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Applications are being accepted during regular business hours at City Hall.