Sonora Gearing Up For Christmas Town 2023

Katie Dunn and Ann Segerstrom View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Chamber of Commerce is planning all kinds of special events to ring in the upcoming holiday season.

It is part of the third annual Christmas Town Sonora festivities.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Sonora Chamber President Katie Dunn and Christmas Town Sonora committee member (and Sonora Mayor Pro Tem) Ann Segerstrom.

They openly admit the goal is to emulate a similar feel to a classic Hallmark Christmas movie.

The interest will start building during the week of November 13 with “Small Business Season” in downtown Sonora. In collaboration with Clarke Broadcasting, the chamber is encouraging shoppers to “think small and spend locally,” and it will feature weekly prizes.

The ceremonial downtown lighting ceremony will be the Wednesday, November 22 (Thanksgiving Eve) at 5:30 pm (anchored by the Red Church and Courthouse Park) and the Historic downtown Sonora Christmas Parade will be Friday, November 24 at 5:30 pm (Celebrating its 40th year-applications are due by this coming Wednesday).

The weekends leading up to Christmas will then feature various special events, like caroling, storytimes, and crafts. In addition, there will be a Christmas Tree Lane at Courthouse Park and a special giving tree.

The goal is to attract both local residents and out-of-town visitors to the downtown district this holiday season.