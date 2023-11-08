Final Free Admission Day This Year For Yosemite Is Saturday

Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA — The National Park Service offers free admission into all parks, including Yosemite, five times a year.

This Saturday (November 11) is the final free entrance day of 2023, and it is in recognition of Veterans Day. The other fee-free days were on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on January 16, the first day of National Parks Week on April 22, the Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act on August 4, and National Public Lands Day on September 23.

Any additional special fees, such as those needed to rent camping spaces, are still in place.

Yosemite typically charges $35 per car to enter the park. Reservations are not required.

The National Park Service reports that the fee waiver is designed to attract new people to national parks so that they can discover the “beauty, history, and inspiration.”