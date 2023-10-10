Stolen Vehicle Arrest Outside Sonora Walmart

Sonora Walmart Stolen Vehicle Arrest - Photo by Laura Kampa View Photo

Sonora, CA — There was a heavy law enforcement presence during the noon hour on Monday in the parking lot outside the Sonora Walmart.

Police Department records note that someone spotted a white Cadillac convertible and called the PD believing that it had recently been stolen from a friend. Officers responded and found a man and woman inside the vehicle.

One of the people, 42-year-old Andy Toma, was arrested for allegedly knowingly buying or receiving a stolen vehicle. Toma already had a misdemeanor warrant out of Madera County. Officers surrounded the vehicle and took him into custody.

His total bail was set at $51,000. No additional information is immediately available.