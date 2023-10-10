Cloudy
65.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Stolen Vehicle Arrest Outside Sonora Walmart

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora Walmart Stolen Vehicle Arrest - Photo by Laura Kampa

Sonora Walmart Stolen Vehicle Arrest - Photo by Laura Kampa

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — There was a heavy law enforcement presence during the noon hour on Monday in the parking lot outside the Sonora Walmart.

Police Department records note that someone spotted a white Cadillac convertible and called the PD believing that it had recently been stolen from a friend. Officers responded and found a man and woman inside the vehicle.

One of the people, 42-year-old Andy Toma, was arrested for allegedly knowingly buying or receiving a stolen vehicle. Toma already had a misdemeanor warrant out of Madera County. Officers surrounded the vehicle and took him into custody.

His total bail was set at $51,000. No additional information is immediately available.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 