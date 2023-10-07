Summerville Bears Take A Bite Out Of Argonaut Mustangs

Summerville Bears defeat Argonaut View Photo

Written by Mike Woicicki

The Argonaut Mustangs last night did what six other teams were unable to do to the Summerville Bears—they scored the first touchdown of the game. The Bears, however, kept playing hard, and when all was said and done, they walked away with a 42-to-21 victory.

After the Mustangs’ first score, the Bears came back and put up a TD in each of the first and second quarters. It looked like Summerville was taking charge of the game, but they had to stop Argonaut just yards from the endzone to keep the score 14 to 7 at the half.

The Bears kicked off to begin the second half. On the second play of the Mustang drive, a fumbled snap was recovered by Aryean Schnabel at the six-yard line, and the Bears quickly scored to go ahead 21 to 7. The Bears put another seven on the board before the Mustangs scored their second TD of the night, and at the end of three quarters, the Bears were up 28 to 14.

The Bears ran in two more TDs in the fourth quarter before the Mustangs finished the scoring for the night by completing a one-yard pass with 21 seconds left in the game.

Although many of the Bear touchdowns this season have been on long runs, tonight was different. All six TDs were on short runs. Bryce Leveroos carried four in from 6, 2, 1, and 1 yards, while Nick Rodgers muscled one in from 2 yards and the final one for the night from 14 yards out.

Reece Wynne was the Black Oak Casino player of the game for his fine line play on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

The Bears will once again be in Amador County next week as they meet the Amador Buffaloes on Friday, the 13th. The Buffaloes lost last night to Calaveras, 27–34. Next Friday, they play the Sonora Wildcats. They were off this week as no opponent could be found to play.