Senator Alvarado Gil To Recap First Legislative Session

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil View Photo

Sacramento, CA — District Four California Senator Marie Alvarado Gill says there were some legislative accomplishments and some other fights that will continue into next year, when reflecting back at her first session at the state capitol.

Alvarado Gil, a Democrat, resides in Amador County, and represents parts of 13 counties, including all of Tuolumne and Calaveras.

She will share her opinions on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. The various topics will include fire insurance, rising crime, rural infrastructure, homelessness, and the economy, in addition to highlighting some regional projects that are receiving budget dollars.

She will also relay concerns she has about the increasing number of PG&E power outages, recently. Adding, “This is an issue that we are going to continue to push PG&E on. If they are going to take the monopoly of energy and services here in California, we are going to expect high-quality customer service and accountability.”

In addition, she will weigh in on Governor Gavin Newsom’s pick of Laphonza Butler to replace the late US Senator, Dianne Feinstein.

Alvarado Gil was elected to the California Senate District Four seat last November.