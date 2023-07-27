New Grand Jury Sworn In For Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Superior Court logo View Photo

Sonora, CA–On July 26, a new 2023-2024 Tuolumne County Grand Jury was officially sworn in by Tuolumne County Superior Court Judge Hallie Gorman Campbell. Nineteen residents from Tuolumne County were sworn into the position.

Judge Gorman Campbell appointed Deborah Johnston of Tuolumne as the Grand Jury Foreperson, who will lead the jury throughout their term. The 2023-2024 Grand Jury is set to serve the community until June 30, 2024. To ensure they are well-equipped for their responsibilities, the new Tuolumne County Grand Jury will be attending a two-day training provided by the California Grand Jury Association on July 31 and August 1.

The members of the 2023-2024 Tuolumne County Grand Jury are:

Deborah A. Johnston, Tuolumne

William J. Meissner, Columbia

Erik J. Andal, Sonora

Cathy A. Parker, Sonora

Justin G. Bradley, Sonora

Laura E. Pleskac, Sonora

William W. Dunlavy, Jr., Twain Harte

Tony Sander, Sonora

Adam M. French, Sonora

Cooper J. Self, Soulsbyville

Wittney E. Hawkins, Soulsbyville

Robert G. Sinclair, Chinese Camp

Linda M. Houseberg, Tuolumne

Mercedes Guerrero Tune, Sonora

Pablo Guerrero Lopez, Twain Harte

Joseph E. von Herrmann, Sonora

Matthew W. Marinovich, Sonora

Margaret L. Willits, Sonora

Aubreanna R. McNamara, Sonora