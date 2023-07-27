New Grand Jury Sworn In For Tuolumne County
Tuolumne County Superior Court logo
Sonora, CA–On July 26, a new 2023-2024 Tuolumne County Grand Jury was officially sworn in by Tuolumne County Superior Court Judge Hallie Gorman Campbell. Nineteen residents from Tuolumne County were sworn into the position.
Judge Gorman Campbell appointed Deborah Johnston of Tuolumne as the Grand Jury Foreperson, who will lead the jury throughout their term. The 2023-2024 Grand Jury is set to serve the community until June 30, 2024. To ensure they are well-equipped for their responsibilities, the new Tuolumne County Grand Jury will be attending a two-day training provided by the California Grand Jury Association on July 31 and August 1.
The members of the 2023-2024 Tuolumne County Grand Jury are:
- Deborah A. Johnston, Tuolumne
- William J. Meissner, Columbia
- Erik J. Andal, Sonora
- Cathy A. Parker, Sonora
- Justin G. Bradley, Sonora
- Laura E. Pleskac, Sonora
- William W. Dunlavy, Jr., Twain Harte
- Tony Sander, Sonora
- Adam M. French, Sonora
- Cooper J. Self, Soulsbyville
- Wittney E. Hawkins, Soulsbyville
- Robert G. Sinclair, Chinese Camp
- Linda M. Houseberg, Tuolumne
- Mercedes Guerrero Tune, Sonora
- Pablo Guerrero Lopez, Twain Harte
- Joseph E. von Herrmann, Sonora
- Matthew W. Marinovich, Sonora
- Margaret L. Willits, Sonora
- Aubreanna R. McNamara, Sonora