Phone Scammers Targeting California Residents

Amador, CA– The California Highway Patrol Amdor office (CHP) has issued an urgent alert to residents, cautioning them about a recent surge in phone scams circulating throughout the state. Reports indicate that scammers disguise themselves as CHP representatives, preying on unsuspecting victims, and demanding money.

The CHP warns residents not to provide personal or financial information to unknown callers and stresses that they never solicit donations over the phone or in person. If anyone receives a call from someone claiming to be from the CHP and asking for money, it is a fake call, and they should report it to local law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at 1-877-FTC-HELP.