Adventist Health Sonora Receives Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation

Adventist Health Sonora's Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute View Photo

Sonora, CA– Adventist Health Sonora has achieved Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians. With Tuolumne, Calaveras, and neighboring foothill counties housing some of California’s oldest populations, the hospital’s President, Michelle Fuentes, emphasizes the importance of tailored care for the community’s elders.

To attain the accreditation, the emergency department staff focused on standardizing approaches to address common geriatric issues, ensuring smooth transitions of care from the emergency department to other settings, including inpatient units, home care, rehabilitation, and long-term care centers. Additionally, they accomplished a series of geriatric-focused quality improvements.

“While we hope our older neighbors never require emergency care, we want to assure them that quality care is available right here, close to home,” says Fuentes.