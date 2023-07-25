Clear
96.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Adventist Health Sonora Receives Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
Adventist Health Sonora's Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute

Adventist Health Sonora's Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA– Adventist Health Sonora has achieved Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians. With Tuolumne, Calaveras, and neighboring foothill counties housing some of California’s oldest populations, the hospital’s President, Michelle Fuentes, emphasizes the importance of tailored care for the community’s elders.

To attain the accreditation, the emergency department staff focused on standardizing approaches to address common geriatric issues, ensuring smooth transitions of care from the emergency department to other settings, including inpatient units, home care, rehabilitation, and long-term care centers. Additionally, they accomplished a series of geriatric-focused quality improvements.

“While we hope our older neighbors never require emergency care, we want to assure them that quality care is available right here, close to home,” says Fuentes.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 