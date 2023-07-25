Update: Downed Powerline Closes Section Of 108

Update at 12:58 p.m.: PG&E has cut the line and the roadway is no longer closed. Drivers can still anticipate activity in this area as full repairs are completed.

Original post at 12:44 pm.:Sonora, CA– A downed powerline on Highway 108 north of Soulsbyville Road has led CHP to close the road in this area. PG&E is responding to the scene to make repairs. The powerline came down close to 12:30 and stuck a vehicle’s windshield. The powerline is reportedly across both lanes of the roadway and drivers are asked to avoid this area if possible.