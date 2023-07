Update at 2:25 p.m.: Power has been restored to the impacted areas.

Original post at 1:19 p.m.:Sonora, CA– A semi-truck has brought down power lines in an accident that took place around 12:40 pm at Sanguinetti Road and Mono Way. No injuries have been reported but power is out for 2,083 people in the Sonora area along Mono Way and Highway 49. The current estimated time for power restoration is 7:00 PM.