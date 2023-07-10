Bone Fire Update

Groveland, CA– The Bone Lightning Fire continues to burn in a remote area northwest of Cherry Lake. So far, the fire has consumed approximately 1,163 acres of land. The fire was ignited by lightning and currently has a team of 110 personnel assigned to its management.

Firefighters have been executing burning operations as part of the management strategy for the Bone Lightning Fire. Crews focused on checking for any potential fire spread beyond the perimeter line in the narrow section between the western edge of the fire. This measure maintains the fire within the established control line. Along the northern perimeter, crews intensified mop-up efforts, creating a robust fifty-foot buffer zone. Moving from the handline on the northern edge, crews continued mop-up operations.

In other areas of the fire, approximately 100 acres of remaining fuel from yesterday’s operation were safely burned. This controlled burn took place south of the fire’s origin, resulting in visible smoke in the area. Utilizing available resources, firefighters also prepared for a potential prescribed burn in the future, possibly during the fall season. With today’s burning operations, some resources will be released from the incident. However, fire crews will remain on-site for at least another week to patrol the area and conduct mop-up operations, ensuring the fire remains within its current footprint.