Trail Work Underway On Yosemite’s Mist Trail

Yosemite, CA–The Mist Trail, renowned as one of the most popular hiking routes in Yosemite Valley, is set to undergo significant trail work throughout the summer and fall seasons. The maintenance project aims to improve the trail’s condition and ensure a safer hiking experience for visitors.

Starting from July 10, a specific segment of the Mist Trail, known as the stair section, will be temporarily closed from Mondays to Thursdays between 7 am and 3:30 pm. This closure extends from the junction of the John Muir Trail, just uphill from the Vernal Fall footbridge, all the way to the top of Vernal Fall. However, hikers will still be able to access this section on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The trail will typically be accessible before 7 am and after 3:30 pm, there might be occasional nighttime closures.

In other news, a section of the John Muir Trail, spanning from Clark Point to the Panorama Trail junction, has recently reopened after being closed due to winter damage. While hikers can now access this area, caution is strongly advised as it remains hazardous. It is crucial to follow safety guidelines and stay behind the designated barriers when traversing this part of the trail.

During the closure of the Mist Trail section, the route to Nevada Fall will be altered as follows:

Begin the journey at the Happy Isles trailhead. Hike approximately one mile to reach the Vernal Fall footbridge. Shortly after crossing the footbridge, hikers will encounter a junction. Proceed uphill on the John Muir Trail toward Clark Point (refer to Photo 2). Upon reaching Clark Point, adventurers can choose to continue on the John Muir Trail towards Nevada Fall or veer left to rejoin the Mist Trail. Descend using the same route.

For hikers and backpackers embarking on trips to Little Yosemite Valley, Half Dome, and other destinations beyond the trailhead at Happy Isles, it is still possible to ascend the Mist Trail if they reach the Mist Trail/John Muir Trail junction by 7:00 am.