Update:Vegetation Fire In Angels Camp

By Nic Peterson

Update at 8:25 pm: The forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Crews will remain on scene to contain the fire and mop up.

Update at 8:10 pm: The CHP has set up a road closure at Angel Creek Access and Glory Hole. Progress is being made in stopping the forward spread with some ground and air resources released from the fire.

Original story posted at 7:48 pm: Angels Camp, CA– A vegetation fire has started near Angels Creek access road in Angels Camp and has been named the “Whittle Fire”.  Air and ground resources have responded to this fire which has grown to 20 acres and is moving at a moderate rate of spread. Firefighters are making progress making Hoselays on the flank of the fire. No structures are being threatened at this time and the fire is zero percent contained.

