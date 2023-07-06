Suspect Arrested After Brandishing Knife At Sierra Meadows Apartments

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

Arnold, CA– A tense situation unfolded at Sierra Meadows Apartments on Longman Lane in Arnold on July 4th,when the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a suspect brandishing a knife. The incident, which occurred around 11:00 a.m., resulted in the arrest of Casey Martin, a 32-year-old individual with prior felony charges.

Upon arriving at the apartment complex, deputies immediately initiated an investigation in collaboration with the reporting party and the victim. According to reports, Casey Martin had been wielding a knife and posing a direct threat to the safety of the residents. Martin was already wanted for felony burglary charges from a previous investigation conducted just a week prior.

As the deputies conducted their investigation, Martin unexpectedly passed through the area on a scooter, heading towards his apartment. Deputies established verbal contact with Martin, who was standing outside his apartment. However, Martin chose to disregard their commands and retreated into his apartment. The deputies pursued him, leading to a tense standoff as Martin barricaded himself inside a room for approximately 15 minutes.

Eventually, Martin offered a peaceful surrender and engaged in communication with the deputies and an officer from the Angels Camp Police Department in the apartment hallway. However, during the attempt to make the arrest, Martin managed to break free from the apartment and launched a physical assault on one of the deputies and the assisting officer on the lawn area of the premises.

In response to the escalating situation, the deputies deployed a trained canine unit. Working in tandem, the deputies and the canine unit successfully apprehended Martin. The suspect sustained injuries during the altercation and was promptly transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Both the deputy and the Angels Camp officer also suffered injuries as a result of the assault by Martin. They received medical care at a local hospital and have since been released. Both officers are expected to make a full recovery from their injuries.

Casey Martin now faces multiple charges including assault with serious injury on a peace officer, obstructing or resisting an officer, brandishing a weapon, and aggravated mayhem. He remains in custody at the Calaveras County Jail, facing additional charges related to the prior felony burglary case.