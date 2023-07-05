Suspect Apprehended For Negligent Discharge Of Firearm In San Andreas

San Andreas, CA – In a recent incident, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office swiftly arrested a male suspect for negligently discharging a firearm at Turner Park.

During routine patrol near Turner Park in San Andreas, deputies heard gunshots emanating from within the park. Subsequent reports of gunfire were relayed through the Sheriff’s dispatch center. Deputies arrived at the scene and identified a person matching the suspect’s description: 20-year-old Jonathan Giuffra, hailing from Valley Springs. Following a thorough search and subsequent investigation, law enforcement discovered that Giuffra was in possession of a .22 caliber handgun. Moreover, they uncovered evidence indicating his intent to sell prescription medication.

Giuffra now faces multiple charges, including negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, and possession of prescription medication with the intent to sell. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

Authorities urge the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or unlawful activities to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.