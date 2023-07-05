Bone Fire Burns 425 Acres in Stanislaus National Forest

Groveland, CA– The Bone Lightning Fire continues to blaze in a remote section of the Stanislaus National Forest, specifically in the Groveland Ranger District northwest of Cherry Lake. As of today, the fire has consumed approximately 425 acres of land. Fire officials have determined that the cause of the fire was lightning.

With a total of 110 personnel working to combat the flames, the firefighting efforts have been focused on containing the fire within the predetermined boundaries. The Cherry North Prescribed Burn, which had been planned in advance, provided a prepared area for the fire managers to work within.

The latest activities to contain the fire involved crews directing the fire from the ridge top towards the northern area, specifically along the 3N01 North road. This road serves as a crucial control line for the western perimeter of the Bone Fire and also acts as a protective buffer against a large patch of standing dead trees, known as snags, which are planned to be burned. By utilizing the 3N01 road for firing operations, the fire personnel can minimize their exposure to these hazardous trees.

Inside the fire zone, crews have been responsible for igniting and cleaning up pockets of unburned fuels to prevent the buildup of flammable materials, thus reducing the risk of the fire spreading further.