Paving Repairs And Sewer Work Will Impact Sonora Traffic

Sonora, CA–Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) in Sonora have road repair projects scheduled for the coming days. Starting on Wednesday, July 5th, Mozingo Construction, contracted by TUD, will be conducting final paving repairs on Phoenix Lake Rd, specifically from Meadowbrook Dr. to Resort Rd. The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and is expected to be completed by Friday, July 7th.

During this period, flagging will be in place, and one-lane traffic will be enforced to ensure the completion of the paving repairs. Motorists should anticipate up to 10-minute delays and are urged to exercise caution while driving through the area. TUD appreciates your patience and cooperation as these repairs are carried out.

Additionally, TUD collections crews will be performing a sewer repair on N. Stewart St. in downtown Sonora on Wednesday, July 5th. As a result, there will be a full road closure between East Jackson St. and Elkin St. from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A detour will be in place to guide motorists around the construction site.