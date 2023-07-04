Bone Fire Update

Groveland, CA–A wildfire erupted in a remote area of the Groveland Ranger District within the Stanislaus National Forest, situated northwest of Cherry Lake. The fire, which has burned approximately 339 acres, was sparked by a lightning strike.

Since its discovery on June 15, during a pre-planned Cherry North Prescribed (RX) Burn, fire managers have been diligently working to contain the blaze. The designated boundaries for this controlled burn have been guiding firefighting efforts and ensuring that the naturally ignited fire remains within manageable limits.

In today’s operations, fire personnel focused on burning operations in the densely forested northeast side of 2N05. This particular area presented challenges due to the abundance of large down woody debris, which can fuel the fire. By conducting controlled burns, the team aimed to reduce hazardous fuels and mitigate the risk of further fire spread.

Furthermore, efforts were made to enhance the western boundary of the fire along 3N01. Fire personnel worked from both the northern and southern directions, identifying and felling trees that could pose hazards or hinder containment operations when burning operations commence in this section. One Hot Shot crew and one Forest Service engine joined the workforce, bringing the total personnel count to 110.