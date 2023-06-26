Stranded Swimmers Rescued At Candy Rock

Candy Rock Warning View Photo

Avery, CA–A rescue operation was undertaken on Sunday, June 18th, at approximately 4:20 pm, in response to a distress call received by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. The call reported five individuals stranded on the side of the river at Candy Rock, including two juveniles, a 15-year-old male, and a 16-year-old female.

Initially, the water currents did not pose a safety concern. However, as the day progressed, rising water levels made it highly perilous for the stranded individuals to attempt crossing back, leaving them separated from the trail and their vehicle. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office coordinated efforts with the Calaveras Search and Rescue Team, Ebbett’s Pass Fire Department, and a CAL Fire Helicopter to ensure their safety.

After a thorough assessment of the conditions, it was determined that a hoisting operation utilizing the CAL Fire Helicopter would be the safest and most effective method of rescue. The rescue team successfully hoisted all subjects to safety, and on-scene first aid was administered to treat minor injuries.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office extends its appreciation to the dedicated personnel from Calaveras Search and Rescue, Ebbett’s Pass Fire Department, and CAL Fire for their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the stranded individuals.

As a reminder to the public, the following river water safety tips are recommended:

Assess the Conditions: Before entering the water, carefully evaluate the river’s current, depth, and potential hazards, avoiding swimming in rivers with strong currents or unknown underwater obstacles.

Swim in Designated Areas: Whenever possible, choose designated swimming areas or locations with lifeguards present, as they are typically safer and monitored for potential dangers.

Don’t Swim Alone: Always swim with at least one other person to have someone who can provide or seek help in case of an emergency.

Be Aware of Water Temperature: River water can be colder than expected, causing muscle cramps and exhaustion more rapidly. Be mindful of the temperature and adjust your swimming accordingly.

Watch for Changing Conditions: River conditions can change rapidly, especially during heavy rain or snowmelt periods. Keep an eye out for rising water levels, strong currents, or sudden weather changes. If conditions become unsafe, it is best to avoid entering the water.

