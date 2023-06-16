Final Weekend For Residential Debris Pile Burning

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Burn permits will be suspended on Monday (June 19) at 8 am within the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras jurisdiction.

The change comes in response to the recent higher temperatures that have been drying out an abundant grass crop. The move will put an end to outdoor residential burning this season in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties, along with the eastern portions of San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

CAL Fire TCU Deputy Unit Chief Kevin Bohall says, “Even though winter conditions produced above-average rainfall and snowpack, community members are encouraged to exercise wildfire preparedness measures by creating defensible space and hardening their homes. It is imperative these actions are conducted in a safe manner by utilizing alternatives to burning such as green waste disposal or chipping during the dry summer months ahead.”

Statewide, CAL Fire has already responded to 1,639 fires since January 1st.

CAL Fire TCU notes that it may still issue restricted temporary burning permits if there are essential reasons to do so. Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial-type burning may proceed if CAL Fire inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.