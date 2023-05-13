SHS’s Co-ed Tennis Team Wins Sac-Joaquin Division 1 Championship

SHS Co-ed Tennis Team Champions (Btm Row L to R) Sam Segerstrom, Gracie Bearden, Kimberly Milnik, Alex King, Justin Ambler, Connor Bryant, Luke Wheeler, Nathin Dean, Jack Conte, Jeff Fitzwater, (Front row L to R): Ella Wolken, Caleb Marfil , Lauren Hughes, Ava Kikugawa Not pictured: Emmy Miller, Ava Holland View Photo

Sonora, CA — Coming off their Mother Lode League championship two weeks ago, the Wildcats were the number one seed in the section tournament. The team, led by head coach Sam Segerstrom, defeated Lindhurst High School, out of Olivehurst, in a close championship match, 5-4, on Friday.

The win is the second straight section championship for the school’s tennis team, which was defending the title from last year. The team finished the season with a record of 14-2. Led by ten seniors, including first-team all-league players Luke Wheeler, Jack Conte, Nathin Dean, Lauren Hughes, and Ava Kikugawa.

Their championship run included wins over Highlands High and West Campus High out of Sacramento. Coach Segerstrom had this to say about the team: “It’s a special team, comprised of amazing student-athletes that are close friends, fierce competitors, and champions.” He added, “I could not be prouder of how they compete and handle themselves on and off the court.”