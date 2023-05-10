Field At Summerville Elementary Named For Maintenance Leader

Steven Artzer At Soulsbyville Elementary View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — A historic open space green field on the Summerville Elementary campus is now officially “Steven Artzer Field.”

Artzer is the longtime Director of Maintenance, Operation, and Transportation at the school.

Superintendent Ben Howell reports that the Governing Board took public input at the most recent meeting, and decided to name the field in honor of Artzer because of his “41 years of service to the school and his extraordinary contribution to Summerville Elementary, Tuolumne, and generations of students who have grown up in this area.

The campus green field was last renovated in 1981 and is the primary outdoor learning space for Summerville Elementary students. Artzer’s first task at the school came at the age of 11 when he helped renovate the space with a handful of his peers under the direction of former Superintendent Tom Slaught. The district reports that his professional roles over the years have included custodian, maintenance worker, bus driver, director of facilities, coach, mentor and friend.

The district concludes, “After 41 years, Steve’s work and contribution have touched hundreds of lives and have left a permanent impression on Summerville Elementary and the township of Tuolumne. The naming of the field becomes a permanent reminder of his care, hard work, and love for the students and families of Tuolumne.”