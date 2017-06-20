Motorists Alert: Highway 108/120 Traffic Delays

Quantcast
06/20/2017 2:28 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Knights Ferry, CA — Traffic in the Knights Ferry area of Highway 108/120 is stop and go due to construction.

Road work in the area of Willms Road is creating traffic back up in both directions about a hundred cars deep as reported to Clarke Broadcasting by drivers jammed up in those long lines of vehicles.  CHP officers have been called in to help with traffic control as the roadway is down to one-lane and that is creating around a 15 minute delay at both ends of the cone zone. Motorists may want to find an alternative route to avoid the delays in this scorching heat.

Highway 108, Knights Ferry

