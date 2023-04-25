Yosemite National Park Flood Watch

Warm temperatures over the next several days may melt the higher elevation snowpack and increase the river flows.

An extended period of very warm temperatures will cause rapid snow melt, which is expected to cause flooding along waterways in Yosemite National Park.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Yosemite National Park from late Wednesday night through Tuesday, May 2nd.

Flooding caused by the anticipated snowmelt will continue to be a possibility throughout this time period.

Excessive runoff from the snowmelt may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

This includes all of Yosemite National Park as well as the Merced River, especially at the Pohono Bridge, in Yosemite Valley.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for the possibility of Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.