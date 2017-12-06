Highway 108 Sonora Pass Still Closed

Sonora, CA — Vestiges of a weekend storm system that snuck into the High Northern Sierras are keeping a mountain pass that was scheduled to open closed.

Caltrans District 10 officials confirm that the Highway 108 Sonora Pass will not open today due to the storms, which dropped three to six inches of snow onto the roadway, also noting that snow is continuing to fall today. After re-assessing the situation, the agency anticipates it will provide another update tomorrow morning.

As reported here last Friday, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass is not expected to re-open until sometime in July due to winter storm impacts and there is not yet even an estimation as to when Highway 120 Tioga Pass will re-open.

