New Local Housing Projects Impacted By State Fire Rules

Sonora, CA– Changes being implemented by the State of California will have impacts on future development projects in Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire recently adopted new minimum fire regulations for its State Responsibility Area and other “Very High Fire Hazard Severity” zones. It includes a majority of the unincorporated parts of Tuolumne County (areas outside the City of Sonora).

The Tuolumne County Supervisors are concerned that the rules could thwart potential projects. For example, new roads constructed must sustain 75,000 pounds, and new driveways must sustain 40,000 pounds. Currently, the rule is 40,000 pounds for roads and there is no rule for driveways. The change is related to holding heavy fire equipment in the event of an incident.

The state is also directing that driveways for future developments only serve up to four units. The current county rule is six parcels, and it does not mention units.

In addition, undeveloped strategic ridgelines would be prohibited from development unless the project benefits fire safety and improves ridgelines.

During today’s presentation to the board, Community Development Director Quincy Yaley noted that all of these directives will create new costs for developers. In some cases, it may prevent projects from happening. It will also take additional staff time to adjust the current county codes.

Board Chair Kathleen Haff voiced frustration about the state’s actions, noting, “They are holding us hostage, and it is an unfunded mandate. I’m tired of this, and I’m just done.”

Haff asked for County Counsel Sarah Carrillo’s input, and she replied that not implementing the changes would make the county liable to potential lawsuits, which could result in “millions” of dollars in costs by not following state law.

The various supervisors voiced concerns about the changes and it was noted that the Rural County Representatives of California lobbying group has made the issue a priority, and there could be legal action forthcoming from them.

The presentation today was just informational and no action was taken.

You can read more details about the new regulations in the report submitted to the board.