Charitable Fund To Carry On Legacy Of Local Girl

Rylee Marie Munsel View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Area Foundation announces that some family members of Rylee Marie Munsel have set up a charitable fund to support campus improvements at Summerville Elementary School.

Rylee, who was a 5th-grade student at the school, tragically lost her life in a vehicle crash on April 19 of last year when her family was traveling through Fresno County.

SAF reports that the “Rylee Marie Munsel Good Buddy Fund” will support the Good Buddy Award given to an eighth-grade student each year with a positive attitude, who is a friend to others, and who loves their school.

The award winner, chosen by a committee, will decide how the money will be used on campus each year.

Summerville Elementary Schools has put out a statement in response, reading, “Summerville Elementary is proud to share in the generous legacy of the Munsel family through the “Good Buddy” support fund, in memory of Rylee Munsel. Rylee’s kind and compassionate heart impacted the lives of so many students and staff at our school. It is an honor to share with our students and future generations the essence of what it means to give with your full heart for the benefit of others. We hope that is fund will inspire other students to generously give in the same spirit and heart that Rylee showed to so many at our school. We are thankful for the Munsel family and we look forward to partnering with them to inspire other students in supporting our school in the years to come.”

Anyone seeking more information about the fund can contact Sonora Area Foundation CEO Darrel Slocum at 209-533-2596.