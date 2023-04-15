Housing Prices Drop In First Quarter, But April Prices On Rise

Tuolumne County MLS Residential Sales Summary First Quarter 2023 View Photos

Sonora, Ca– Local Realtor Associations from Tuolumne and Calaveras counties have released their figures for the first three months of the year showing prices down, but April numbers are looking better.

The median sales price for a home in the Mother Lode has dropped 11% and is now at $374,000 compared to last year at this time. In Calaveras, those figures are -7% and $439,000, respectively. Regarding the average number of days, a home is on the market. Tuolumne County has seen a slight increase from 91 last year to 107 this year, while Calaveras saw a decrease of 107 from 171 last year.

The average sale price has also gone down for both counties to $392,175 in Tuolumne, a significant decrease from $465,264 or a 16% drop from the first quarter of last year. Calaveras fared better going from $531,946 to $506,598 or -5%.

Total active listings through April 13 of this year are 163 in Tuolumne County, with cheaper homes (less than $175,00) representing only 3 listings. In Calaveras, those figures are 133, with no listing for homes ranging from $175,000 to $200,000. The current median listing price is $459,000 in Tuolumne and $590,000 in Calaveras County.

An overview of the first quarter numbers for both counties can be found in the attached charts.