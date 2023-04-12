Still No Timeline On Reopening Three Notable Roads

Drilling Work Underway On Wards Ferry Road View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Work being done this week, and next, will help determine the next steps on Tuolumne Road North, Old Priest Grade, and Wards Ferry Road.

All three have stretches closed indefinitely due to storm damage occurring over the past couple of months. Geotechnical engineers were in Tuolumne County to survey damages first on February 16, and again on March 21. It was determined that substantial impacts occurred, prompting concerns about public safety, and work needs to be completed before vehicles can safely utilize the roads again.

The next step was to bring in a drilling contractor to conduct soil core work. It will help determine the specific types of repairs that are needed at each site. Because of the widespread damage across the state, it was difficult to find a drilling contractor. Throughout this week, and next, drillers will be in Tuolumne County working at the three locations, to better determine the extent of damages.

Public Works reports, “We know that any road closure will cause hardship, and if there was any safe way to open these roads, we would do so. As soon as another update is available, we will share it with the public.”